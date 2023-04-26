Hartlepool supporters turned their frustrations towards Singh during the 2-0 defeat to Crawley Town at the Suit Direct Stadium, a result which all but confirmed Hartlepool’s relegation from the Football League.

Singh would leave his position in the directors’ box before the end of the game with the Hartlepool chairman now conceding he must listen to the voices of those inside the Suit Direct Stadium in a move which he describes as an ‘incredibly tough decision’ to officially put the club up for sale.

Singh took over the club in 2018 and helped steer it from moving out of business following its relegation to non-league for the first time in 2017.

Hartlepool United chairman Raj Singh confirms he will put the club up for sale. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Singh would eventually oversee the club’s Football League return when Dave Challinor’s side clinched promotion in 2021 in a memorable play-off final with Torquay United.

And having consolidated upon their return to the Football League last season, Singh had targeted a successful season for the club this year after appointing Paul Hartley as manager in the summer.

Hartley, however, would become the first of three permanent managers this season with the club now set to drop back into non-league on the back of a miserable campaign.

Singh commented in a club statement: "This comes as an incredibly tough decision, perhaps the toughest I have ever had to make, but I will formally be putting the club up for sale.

"It is certainly not what I had intended to do, but I feel I must listen to the voices from Saturday.”

Singh continued: “I am hurting and deeply upset following Saturday. I do want to apologise to all the genuine fans for the shortcomings on the playing side. This season has been nowhere near good enough and I will elaborate on that in due course.

“As a local person I stepped in to help Hartlepool United when it was in danger of ceasing to exist and I have done my utmost.

"Despite what some people might want to believe or portray, the club is in a much more secure position behind the scenes than when I arrived.

Raj Singh is looking to sell Hartlepool United. (Photo: Michael Driver | MI News)

“I find some of the comments that are being made, and the abuse that myself, my family and some staff have received, incredibly difficult to hear and digest. I have dedicated my time, energy and money to help the club with the right intentions.

“Since my very first interview, I have always said that I will not stand in the way of another owner or investors who have the right intentions and backing. I will now make that opportunity formally public and promote it."

In addition to announcing his intentions of putting the club up for sale, Singh also suggested John Askey will remain in charge of the club next season.

Askey was Singh’s third managerial appointment of the season in February when replacing Keith Curle.

Hartlepool United chairman Raj Singh suggests John Askey will remain in charge of the club next season. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

But the former York City and Port Vale manager has been unable to guide the club away from trouble, with the defeat against Crawley all but confirming their relegation.

Asked whether he wanted to be the man to continue in the dugout for Hartlepool, Askey told The Mail: “I wish I wasn’t in this position.”

But chairman Singh has confirmed Askey will remain in charge next season with plans already being put in place between Askey and sporting director Darren Kelly with Singh to remain ‘fully committed’ to the club until a sale is processed.

"John Askey will be the manager of this football club next season,” Singh announced in the statement.

"I have sat down with John and Darren [Kelly] our sporting director to assure them, and all the fans, that I will remain fully committed to the success of Hartlepool United both on and off the pitch until the club is sold.

"Plans have been put together and the manager will receive a budget of around one third higher than the one that got us promoted a few years ago if we go into the National League.

"We will back John and his team in either scenario to turn this situation around and we believe the ingredients are there to do so. In many ways the club is in a stronger position now.

“I have also given my assurances to the off field staff that it will be business as usual and that they should continue with their good work and progress. The commercial team has a lot planned this summer.”

Singh concluded his statement by admitting it has always been his intention to leave Hartlepool in a better position than when he found it back in 2018 and, should supporters allow him, he will continue to strive to do so.

“As long as the fans allow me the courtesy, and don’t force my hand, I will not just walk away and leave this club in a mess as some prior regimes have unfortunately done,” said Singh.

"My aim was always to leave Hartlepool United in a better position than what I found it in and I firmly believe that can still be done.

“Finally, I ask the fans to remember that we are human and also that potential owners, coaches, players, sponsors etc will all be looking in at us during this process.”