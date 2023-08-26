News you can trust since 1877
John Askey has named an unchanged Hartlepool United line-up for the third straight game with striker Emmanuel Dieseruvwe fit to feature against AFC Fylde.
By Joe Ramage
Published 26th Aug 2023, 16:31 BST- 1 min read

Hartlepool welcome AFC Fylde to the Suit Direct Stadium in front of the TNT Sports cameras this Saturday evening and manager Askey has been able to name an unchanged side for a third straight National League fixture.

Pools are going in search of a fourth straight win and a third consecutive on home soil and have been handed a double boost ahead of kick-off.

Supporters were met with news of boss Askey signing a new contract at the Suit Direct Stadium which will keep the 58-year-old with the club until 2026 before discovering key striker Dieseruvwe is fit enough to start against the Coasters.

Hartlepool United host AFC Fylde at the Suit Direct Stadium. Picture by FRANK REIDHartlepool United host AFC Fylde at the Suit Direct Stadium. Picture by FRANK REID
Dieseruvwe was forced off in last weekend’s win over Southend United following a head collision but he starts up front alongside Chris Wreh.

Askey sticks with his midfield trio of Tom Crawford, Callum Cooke and Anthony Mancini despite the recent return of summer signing Kieran Wallace and Oliver Finney’s return to fitness.

And this is how Pools line-up in full to face Fylde:

Hartlepool United XI: Dixon, Seaman, Dodds, Onariase, Lacey, Ferguson ©, Crawford, Cooke, Mancini, Wreh, Dieseruvwe

Subs: Jameson, Paterson, Wallace, Hastie, Grey

