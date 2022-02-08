Hartlepool United v Barrow LIVE: Updates from the Suit Direct Stadium as Pools host Barrow in League Two
Hartlepool United enjoyed a memorable occasion at the weekend but must now refocus for League Two action.
Graeme Lee’s side have enjoyed a special few days in the limelight with everything surrounding their FA Cup fourth round tie against Crystal Palace.
And although Pools fell to defeat at Selhurst Park they can take great pride in how events have unfolded over the last week.
But Lee’s side must park any lasting cup emotions as they return to League Two action this evening when they host Barrow at the Suit Direct Stadium.
While their cup form has been admirable this season, Pools’ league form has dropped off in recent months with Lee’s side without a win in seven games dating back to early December.
They welcome a Barrow side who find themselves just one point behind them in the table this evening as Pools must now turn their focus to remaining clear of any potential danger in the League Two table.
“It comes back to reality very quickly. We finished our match preparation with the lads on Friday and I got back on the bus and said ‘right, Barrow’. We start again,” said Lee.
“We’d done the work for Palace but let’s concentrate on the main thing which is the league so we’ll get focused on what we need to do.
“I think the second half performance is where we need to be at, and if we do that we’re going to cause teams problems.”
Pools will be without Nicky Featherstone who continues his suspension for the red card picked up in the goalless draw with Exeter City.
That could open the door for Bryn Morris to be handed a second successive start after impressing on his debut at Selhurst Park.
“I thought his second half performance was immense, I really did,” said Lee.
“He was aggressive, he was on the front foot, he set the tempo at times and he used the ball very well.
“I’ve known Bryn for years and when he lifts his intensity he’s a player, and he starts causing problems.”
Elsewhere, Omar Bogle could be in line for his home debut while Marcus Carver continues his recovery from a groin injury.
Nicholas Bilokapic is available after being cup-tied at the weekend although Lee is expected to keep faith in Ben Killip.
Last updated: Tuesday, 08 February, 2022, 13:54
- Hartlepool United host Barrow at the Suit Direct Stadium.
- Nicky Featherstone remains suspended while Marcus Carver continues return to fitness.
- Graeme Lee’s side looking for first win in seven League Two games.
𝙏𝙚𝙖𝙢 𝙉𝙚𝙬𝙨
Graeme Lee will be without his captain, Nicky Featherstone as he continues his suspension for the red card picked up in the goalless draw with Exeter City.
On-loan Burton Albion midfielder, Bryn Morris, could continue to deputise after a solid debut at Selhurst Park on Saturday.
Marcus Carver remains a doubt as he recovers from a groin injury picked up following the draw at Carlisle United which means Omar Bogle could be in line for a home debut.
Deadline day recruit Nicholas Bilokapic is available after being cup-tied against Crystal Palace.
Joe White came off the bench for his debut at Selhurst Park and may feature this evening.
Lee will have a decision to make as to whether he changes his system to the side who finished strongly against the Premier League side at the weekend or sticks with a 5-3-2 system.
Predicted line-up
A change in formation could be the way to go for Lee tonight as we predict a back four to start against Barrow:
Killip, Sterry, Byrne, Odusina, Ferguson, Morris, Shelton, Crawford, Grey, Molyneux, Bogle
𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙤𝙥𝙥𝙤𝙨𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙫𝙞𝙚𝙬
Mark Cooper has warned Barrow AFC not to expect an FA Cup hangover from Hartlepool United tonight.
The Bluebirds head to the north east hoping to take further steps away from League Two trouble.
Hosts Hartlepool are back in league action after their impressive cup run came to an end at the hands of Premier League side Crystal Palace on Saturday.
And AFC boss Cooper has dismissed the idea that Pools could be feeling the after-effects of their physical and emotional exertions in the knockout competition.
“That would be nice – but I doubt that will happen, knowing their staff,” Cooper told the Mail.
“[Manager] Graeme Lee, who I know well, will ensure they will be right at it.
“We have to be at it again. To get results at this level you have to compete in every game.”
𝙊𝙙𝙪𝙨𝙞𝙣𝙖 𝙝𝙤𝙥𝙚𝙛𝙪𝙡
Timi Odusina is hoping Hartlepool United can use their FA Cup showing against Crystal Palace as a stepping stone for the rest of the season.
Pools’ cup adventure finally came to an end with Graeme Lee’s side going down 2-0 to Premier League Palace but defender Odusina was satisfied with his side’s performance on the day and believes there are lots of positives to take into the remainder of the campaign beginning with tonight’s League Two clash with Barrow.
Pools still have plenty to play for in the final few months of the season as they look to solidify their spot in the Football League following last year’s promotion.
The club have enjoyed a memorable FA Cup run but also remain just one victory away from a trip back to the capital and to Wembley Stadium in the Papa John’s Trophy with Lee’s side set to face Rotherham United in the semi-final next month.
“I think if we perform the way we did in the second half on Tuesday we’ll give ourselves a right chance,” said Odusina.
“We’ve got to take that into the league and we’re still only one game from Wembley as well so, again, if we perform like we did here in the semi-final I think we’ve got every chance.
“So we can use this as a stepping stone for the rest of the season.”
Hello and welcome to the Suit Direct Stadium.
It’s matchday once again for Hartlepool United after their FA Cup adventure came at an end against Crystal Palace at the weekend.
Graeme Lee’s side will hoping to kick-start their league campaign once more by securing their first three points since early December.
Stay here throughout the evening for all the latest team news and updates from the Suit Direct Stadium.