Hartlepool United are back in League Two action this evening when they host Barrow at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Graeme Lee’s side have enjoyed a special few days in the limelight with everything surrounding their FA Cup fourth round tie against Crystal Palace.

And although Pools fell to defeat at Selhurst Park they can take great pride in how events have unfolded over the last week.

But Lee’s side must park any lasting cup emotions as they return to League Two action this evening when they host Barrow at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While their cup form has been admirable this season, Pools’ league form has dropped off in recent months with Lee’s side without a win in seven games dating back to early December.

They welcome a Barrow side who find themselves just one point behind them in the table this evening as Pools must now turn their focus to remaining clear of any potential danger in the League Two table.

“It comes back to reality very quickly. We finished our match preparation with the lads on Friday and I got back on the bus and said ‘right, Barrow’. We start again,” said Lee.

“We’d done the work for Palace but let’s concentrate on the main thing which is the league so we’ll get focused on what we need to do.

“I think the second half performance is where we need to be at, and if we do that we’re going to cause teams problems.”

Pools will be without Nicky Featherstone who continues his suspension for the red card picked up in the goalless draw with Exeter City.

That could open the door for Bryn Morris to be handed a second successive start after impressing on his debut at Selhurst Park.

“I thought his second half performance was immense, I really did,” said Lee.

“He was aggressive, he was on the front foot, he set the tempo at times and he used the ball very well.

“I’ve known Bryn for years and when he lifts his intensity he’s a player, and he starts causing problems.”

Elsewhere, Omar Bogle could be in line for his home debut while Marcus Carver continues his recovery from a groin injury.

Nicholas Bilokapic is available after being cup-tied at the weekend although Lee is expected to keep faith in Ben Killip.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor.