John Askey could make changes to his Hartlepool United starting line-up to face Barrow. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)John Askey could make changes to his Hartlepool United starting line-up to face Barrow. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
John Askey could make changes to his Hartlepool United starting line-up to face Barrow. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hartlepool United v Barrow predicted XI photo gallery: MK Dons loanee to make final home appearance for John Askey's side

Hartlepool United return to the Suit Direct Stadium for their final home game of the season against Barrow.

By Joe Ramage
Published 27th Apr 2023, 15:00 BST

Pools played in front of their biggest home crowd of the season last week against Crawley Town – a game in which John Askey’s side would fall short in.

Defeat leaves Hartlepool all but relegated from the Football League, something which will be confirmed should they fail to beat Barrow.

Askey's side will also be relegated if Crawley avoid defeat in their meeting with Walsall.

Askey suggested his side only have pride left to play for in their final two games of the season as Pools look to round off a miserable home campaign.

The Bluebirds won the reverse fixture 3-1 back in November but Pete Wild’s side have seen their season fizzle out with just one win in five matches heading into their trip to the North East – a run which has ended their play-off hopes.

And here is how we predict Pools will line-up:

Stolarczyk remains Hartlepool's No.1 despite their struggles to keep a clean sheet. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

1. Jakub Stolarczyk

Stolarczyk remains Hartlepool's No.1 despite their struggles to keep a clean sheet. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Sterry is likely to start on the right of defence for Hartlepool. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

2. Jamie Sterry

Sterry is likely to start on the right of defence for Hartlepool. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Dodds could continue in the centre of defence as John Askey still deals with a number of injuries with Dodds' attributes going forward a positive for Pools. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

3. Dan Dodds

Dodds could continue in the centre of defence as John Askey still deals with a number of injuries with Dodds' attributes going forward a positive for Pools. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Dolan was brought into the centre of defence against Crawley but may continue with injuries persisting within Hartlepool's squad. (Photo: Mike Morese | MI News)

4. Matt Dolan

Dolan was brought into the centre of defence against Crawley but may continue with injuries persisting within Hartlepool's squad. (Photo: Mike Morese | MI News)

