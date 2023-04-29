Hartlepool must beat Barrow and hope Walsall beat Crawley Town elsewhere if they are to cling onto their slim hopes of survival until the final day of the season.

It’s been a turbulent week for Hartlepool on and off the field following the defeat to Crawley and manager John Askey has called upon his side to sign off with a win in front of the home supporters.

Askey will remain in charge of Hartlepool next season but this could prove to be the final time a number of these players wear the blue and white shirt at the Suit Direct Stadium.

And Askey has made a number of changes following the defeat to Crawley after suggesting to The Mail: “We’ve got to look at certain individuals and I’ll pick accordingly.

"There’s some players who haven’t had a chance under me that are chomping at the bit and want to play at the football club.”

Midfield duo Dan Kemp and Mohamad Sylla are both left out of Askey’s squad while Josh Umerah is on the bench.

Captain Nicky Featherstone returns alongside Tom Crawford for his first start since October with Jack Hamilton in attack alongside Connor Jennings.

Josh Umerah has been left out of Hartlepool United's starting line-up to face Barrow at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Pools have named just six substitutes on the bench which includes academy star Campbell Darcy and Joe Grey who returns to the squad.

There is no place on the bench for Wes McDonald or midfielder Oliver Finney.

And here is how Pools line-up in full to face Barrow:

Hartlepool United XI: Stolarzyk, Sterry, Dodds, Dolan, Pruti, Ferguson, Featherstone, Crawford, Cooke, Jennings, Hamilton