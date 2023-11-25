Hartlepool United’s mini-revival came to a shuddering halt as they were heavily beaten by Bromley at a half-lit Victoria Park.
The second half fell in doubt after one of the floodlights at Victoria Park failed to work with John Askey’s side already 2-0 down at that stage thanks to a double from Michael Cheek.
But Askey was keen for referee Steven Copeland to continue the game – and that they did as Emmanuel Dieseruvwe gave Pools hope when heading his 13th of the season early after the restart.
That hope was short-lived, though, as Ben Krauhaus quickly restored Bromley’s two-goal advantage when finishing well from the edge of the area.
Hartlepool pressed in the closing stages for what seemed an unlikely route back into the game before being hit on the break by the Ravens who scored a fourth through former Pools striker Olufela Olomola to cap a dark afternoon for Pools on home soil.
And here’s how they rated:
1. Joel Dixon - 6
Brilliant to deny Whitely when one-on-one. One or two routine stops before beaten by a fine finish from Krauhaus for the third. Might have done better with Olomola’s but the game was already over by that point. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid
2. Zak Johnson - 4
Sloppy header gifted Bromley the opportunity to open the scoring inside five minutes which looked to unsettle him. Was put under a lot of pressure and up against one of the division’s most savvy strikers in Cheek and found it challenging. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid
3. Joe Mattock - 4
Very fortunate his mistake didn’t lead to a second from Whitely when giving it away on halfway. Never really looked comfortable in organising from the centre of defence and was unable to use his experience to help those either side of him. Missed a good opportunity from Cooke’s free kick to make it 3-2. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid
4. Kieran Burton - 5
Let Cheek peel off him for the second and caught by Dennis in the build up to the third - albeit there was an element of offside to it. Attitude was really good, however. Produced a number of positive driving runs forward and tried to make things happen. Booked for a wild one on Krauhaus after Wallace’s mistake. Some encouragement but, ultimately, part of a defence who conceded four. Photo: FRANK REID 2022