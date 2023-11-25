4 . Kieran Burton - 5

Let Cheek peel off him for the second and caught by Dennis in the build up to the third - albeit there was an element of offside to it. Attitude was really good, however. Produced a number of positive driving runs forward and tried to make things happen. Booked for a wild one on Krauhaus after Wallace’s mistake. Some encouragement but, ultimately, part of a defence who conceded four. Photo: FRANK REID 2022