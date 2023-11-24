News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Hartlepool United face their third game in a week when they host Bromley in the National League.Hartlepool United face their third game in a week when they host Bromley in the National League.
Hartlepool United face their third game in a week when they host Bromley in the National League.

Hartlepool United v Bromley predicted XI gallery: John Askey could name unchanged starting line-up for third straight fixture

Hartlepool United complete a busy week when they host Bromley.
By Joe Ramage
Published 24th Nov 2023, 11:53 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 12:02 GMT

After back-to-back away games in which John Askey’s side have taken four points from a possible six, Pools will now look to turn a decent week into a good one against Bromley.

A win over the Ravens won’t be easy, however, with Andy Woodman’s side sitting third in the National League table.

The last time Bromley made the trip to Victoria Park came in the 2021 play-offs when Pools moved into the semi-final stage with a 3-2 success.

And the play-off places are where Hartlepool are targeting this time around with Askey’s men currently five points adrift of seventh placed Altrincham.

Having been on the road twice already this week Askey may be tempted to rotate some of those within his squad who have featured heavily. But with Pools unbeaten in three games since their return to action this month there will also be consideration to sticking with the same side for the Hartlepool boss.

Dixon has produced some strong displays since Hartlepool's return to action earlier this month.

1. Joel Dixon

Dixon has produced some strong displays since Hartlepool's return to action earlier this month. Photo: FRANK REID

Photo Sales
Johnson has established himself as a regular in John Askey's side since his loan move from Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

2. Zak Johnson

Johnson has established himself as a regular in John Askey's side since his loan move from Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Onariase has done well since his return to the side against Ebbsfleet to cement his spot as Pools' first choice at centre-back. Picture by FRANK REID

3. Emmanuel Onariase

Onariase has done well since his return to the side against Ebbsfleet to cement his spot as Pools' first choice at centre-back. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Mattock's loan deal with Hartlepool has been extended until the New Year. Picture by FRANK REID

4. Joe Mattock

Mattock's loan deal with Hartlepool has been extended until the New Year. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BromleyHartlepoolNational LeagueVictoria Park