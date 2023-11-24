Hartlepool United complete a busy week when they host Bromley.

After back-to-back away games in which John Askey’s side have taken four points from a possible six, Pools will now look to turn a decent week into a good one against Bromley.

A win over the Ravens won’t be easy, however, with Andy Woodman’s side sitting third in the National League table.

The last time Bromley made the trip to Victoria Park came in the 2021 play-offs when Pools moved into the semi-final stage with a 3-2 success.

And the play-off places are where Hartlepool are targeting this time around with Askey’s men currently five points adrift of seventh placed Altrincham.

Having been on the road twice already this week Askey may be tempted to rotate some of those within his squad who have featured heavily. But with Pools unbeaten in three games since their return to action this month there will also be consideration to sticking with the same side for the Hartlepool boss.

1 . Joel Dixon Dixon has produced some strong displays since Hartlepool's return to action earlier this month. Photo: FRANK REID Photo Sales

2 . Zak Johnson Johnson has established himself as a regular in John Askey's side since his loan move from Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . Emmanuel Onariase Onariase has done well since his return to the side against Ebbsfleet to cement his spot as Pools' first choice at centre-back. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales