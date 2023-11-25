David Ferguson returns for Hartlepool United who are looking to build on a run of three games without defeat when they host Bromley.

Hartlepool return to Victoria Park after a fairly successful week on the road having taken four points from a possible six. John Askey’s side were mightily impressive in their 3-1 success over York City before leaving Aggborough Stadium slightly frustrated with a draw against Kidderminster.

But as they prepare for their third game of the week, Askey has opted to make a change to his starting line-up, following consecutive XI’s against York and Kidderminster.

Pools captain, Ferguson, returns to the line-up in place of Brody Paterson – the former Celtic full-back performed well in Ferguson’s absence due to suspension at York and kept his place in midweek but now drops back down to the bench.

Meanwhile there is another significant change in defence as Emmanuel Onariase misses out altogether through illness with young defender Kieran Burton coming in to replace the former West Ham United prospect. Burton was recently recalled from his loan spell with Darlington and did well during his cameo at York and now gets just his second start since joining the club in the summer.

Burton is set to start on the left of three centre-backs with loanee Joe Mattock moving into the middle of that trio in place of Onariase.

Callum Cooke and Kieran Wallace both start for a third straight game after overcoming their long-term injury problems with Tom Crawford, fresh from his 100th appearance for the club, also continuing in Askey’s XI.

And here’s how Pools line-up in full:

Hartlepool United XI: Dixon, Johnson, Mattock, Burton, Hastie, Wallace, Featherstone, Ferguson, Crawford, Cooke, Dieseruvwe