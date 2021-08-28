Hartlepool United v Carlisle United LIVE: Team news, build-up and match updates from Victoria Park

Dave Challinor’s side beat Walsall 2-0 at The Vic last weekend thanks to goals from Tyler Burey and Nicky Featherstone. They also beat Crawley Town on the opening day of the season with a last minute winner from Gavan Holohan.

They will be hoping to continue their perfect home form in the league against a Carlisle side who are unbeaten in their opening four matches of the campaign.

Roughly 6,000 fans are expected to be in attendance this afternoon with Carlisle selling just under 1,000 away tickets.

Hartlepool United v Carlisle

Both sides sit level on six points in League Two knowing that a victory could see them move into the automatic promotion places should other results go their way.

For the first time this season, Pools have a fully fit squad of players to choose from with Joe Grey back in contention.

