Hartlepool United v Carlisle United LIVE: Team news, build-up and match updates from Victoria Park
Hartlepool United host Carlisle United at Victoria Park this afternoon looking to make it back to back wins in League Two (3pm kick-off).
Dave Challinor’s side beat Walsall 2-0 at The Vic last weekend thanks to goals from Tyler Burey and Nicky Featherstone. They also beat Crawley Town on the opening day of the season with a last minute winner from Gavan Holohan.
They will be hoping to continue their perfect home form in the league against a Carlisle side who are unbeaten in their opening four matches of the campaign.
Roughly 6,000 fans are expected to be in attendance this afternoon with Carlisle selling just under 1,000 away tickets.
Both sides sit level on six points in League Two knowing that a victory could see them move into the automatic promotion places should other results go their way.
For the first time this season, Pools have a fully fit squad of players to choose from with Joe Grey back in contention.
LIVE: Hartlepool United v Carlisle United (3pm kick-off)
Last updated: Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 10:25
- Carlisle United visit Victoria Park this afternoon looking to continue their unbeaten start to the League Two season.
- Over 6,000 tickets have been sold for the match.
- Pools outs: None
- Pools doubts: None
- Team news from 2pm
Challinor looking forward to seeing another big crowd at Victoria Park with over 6,000 tickets sold
“It’s not just a proper game on the pitch but off it as well in terms of the atmosphere around the ground in the lead up to the game,” Pools boss Dave Challinor said.
“It makes for a really good occasion and it’s important that we produce in the 90-minutes on the pitch and allow it to be another special day.
“To be fair, the special days from our perspective are coming every time that we’re at the ground, which from a player’s point of view is massively rewarding and long may that continue.
“It’s a bit of a derby in terms of the distance and the teams we play against although it’s still almost 100 miles away as one of the closest teams.
“Carlisle will travel well and the atmosphere will be fantastic. It’s another opportunity and a big game for us to continue our home form which has been very good over the last 18 months.
“Hopefully we can produce another performance like we did in the second half against Walsall, particularly in the first 20-minutes because that was as good as we’re going to be. If we bottle that and reproduce that we’ll have a great chance.”
Fancy some pre-match listening? Check out our latest Poolie Podcast
Here’s how the top half of League Two is looking ahead of today’s fixtures
Pools currently occupy the final play-off position but have played a game fewer than most teams around them.
Carlisle sit level on points with their hosts today and will obviously go ahead of them with a win today.
Three points for either side today could see them move into the automatic promotion places.
Today’s fixtures
Hartlepool v Carlisle
Harrogate v Exeter
Walsall v Stevenage
Crawley v Northampton
Leyton Orient v Bradford
Barrow v Bristol Rovers
Scunthorpe v Tranmere
Sutton v Oldham
Swindon v Mansfield
Salford v Newport
Forest Green v Port Vale
Welcome back to our Pools live blog
It’s just the small matter of Carlisle United in front of 6,000+ screaming Poolies at Victoria Park this afternoon. Have you got your ticket?
If not, don’t fret as we’ll have all the team news, build-up, updates and reaction right here as always in our live blog.
Pools have enjoyed a solid start to life back in League Two with six points from their opening three games.
They have won both their league matches at Victoria Park so far this season and boast the best home record in the country in 2021 but they’re up against a Carlisle side who are yet to taste defeat after four league matches so far this season.
