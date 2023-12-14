Hartlepool United face Chesterfield as they return to National League action.

John Askey watched his team come from behind to advance into the fourth round of the FA Trophy last week but knows his side must start producing in the league if they are to reach their play-off target.

But Pools face a big challenge this weekend as they welcome the National League leaders to home soil. The Spireites are eight points clear at the top of the division having lost just twice all season.

Pools raced into a two goal lead the last time the two sides met back in August before falling to a stoppage time defeat. Four of Hartlepool’s starting XI in that Bank Holiday Monday defeat are unlikely to feature for Askey’s side this time around, however, with the Pools boss also potentially set to hand a home debut to Sheffield Wednesday loanee Ciaran Brennan.

And here we predict our Hartlepool starting line-up to face Chesterfield:

1 . Joel Dixon Dixon is still searching for his first clean sheet with Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . Ciaran Brennan Brennan could make his home debut for Hartlepool against Chesterfield. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3 . Emmanuel Onariase Onariase missed Hartlepool's last league game through illness but is set to return against Chesterfield. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales