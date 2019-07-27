The Hartlepool United players after last Saturday's win over Sheffield United under-23s (photo: Frank Reid).

Pools will take on League Two outfit Macclesfield Town at the Super 6 Stadium on Saturday afternoon (3pm kick-off) for their seventh match of the month.

So far Pools have seen off Northern League sides Billingham Town, Shildon and Newton Aycliffe prior to consecutive defeats to Middlesbrough and York City.

Last time out, Craig Hignett’s side grabbed a 4-2 home win over Sheffield United under-23s and they’ll be looking to end their pre-season campaign with another win ahead of their league opener against Sutton United on August 3 (3pm kick-off).

Hartlepool manager Craig Hignett is hoping for his side to end pre-season well (photo: Frank Reid).

Captain Ryan Donaldson (calf) is set to miss all of pre-season while Josh Hawkes (hamstring) and Luke Molyneux (foot) will also be sidelined.

Huddersfield Town left-back Romoney Crichlow-Noble is expected to remain part of the squad with a view to a loan signing.

Ahead of the match, the Hartlepool manager said: “I’m not really far away now in terms of the team.

“There are people who’ve had really good pre-seasons and we’ve seen a lot from them.

“Obviously as the season gets closer now, there will be one or two having a look and seeing what kind of teams we’ll play so the Macclesfield game I think we’ll be there or there abouts in regard to the team we’ll play against Sutton on the opening day of the season.

In his weekly blog, Hignett confirmed another friendly on Monday: “We have got a bonus game in the pre-season schedule planned in for Monday now when we’ll take on Sunderland in a behind-closed-doors fixture up at the Academy of Light.

“I say it’s a bonus because that will allow me to split the squad and give every player ninety minutes on the pitch over the course of Saturday and Monday’s games, which is perfect really with just a week to go until the season starting.

“I think once we get Saturday and Monday done and dusted the excitement will really start to build for next weekend.”