Ross Joyce, the Premier League referee, attended the club to inspect the pitch Friday morning.

He confirmed the surface at the Suit Direct Stadium is unplayable and was unlikely to improve by Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Pools statement read: “We can today confirm that tomorrow's fixture against Newport County has been postponed due to the current weather conditions.

Hartlepool United manager Keith Curle. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“Unfortunately, overnight, temperatures dropped to -5 degrees and the full ground froze over, including the water pipes.

“The club were optimistic about the pitch yesterday, as temperatures reached 3 degrees and we had a slight thaw. However, the forecasted temperature of 2 to 3 degrees today and tomorrow isn't quite enough to make the surface playable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement added: “Tickets bought for the game are valid for the rearranged fixture or, alternatively, refunds will be available from Monday.