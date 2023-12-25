Hartlepool United have little time to rest on their laurels as their festive schedule in the National League continues on Boxing Day.

Pools were left with plenty to ponder following a dramatic 4-4 draw with Wealdstone at the weekend and are now tasked with a double-header against one of the pre-season favourites in the National League in Oldham Athletic.

The Latics make the trip to Victoria Park on Boxing Day before the return fixture at Boundary Park on Saturday.

And as the busy Christmas period ramps up, Pools will need to make some changes after a series of injuries picked up in London at the weekend.

Zak Johnson and Emmanuel Dieseruvwe were both forced off and are unlikely to feature against Oldham which could open the door for one of those players who have been missing through injury themselves in recent weeks.

And here, we predict our Boxing Day starting line-up:

1 . Joel Dixon Dixon conceded four times in Saturday's draw with Wealdstone. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . Ciaran Brennan The Sheffield Wednesday loanee is set to continue his run in the team against Oldham. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3 . Emmanuel Onariase Onariase remains Hartlepool's key defender this season. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales