Hartlepool United v Oldham Athletic predicted XI gallery: Three changes to John Askey's side for Boxing Day clash as star striker misses out
Pools were left with plenty to ponder following a dramatic 4-4 draw with Wealdstone at the weekend and are now tasked with a double-header against one of the pre-season favourites in the National League in Oldham Athletic.
The Latics make the trip to Victoria Park on Boxing Day before the return fixture at Boundary Park on Saturday.
And as the busy Christmas period ramps up, Pools will need to make some changes after a series of injuries picked up in London at the weekend.
Zak Johnson and Emmanuel Dieseruvwe were both forced off and are unlikely to feature against Oldham which could open the door for one of those players who have been missing through injury themselves in recent weeks.
And here, we predict our Boxing Day starting line-up: