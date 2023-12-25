News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United host Oldham Athletic on Boxing Day. Picture by FRANK REID

Hartlepool United v Oldham Athletic predicted XI gallery: Three changes to John Askey's side for Boxing Day clash as star striker misses out

Hartlepool United have little time to rest on their laurels as their festive schedule in the National League continues on Boxing Day.
By Joe Ramage
Published 25th Dec 2023, 12:00 GMT

Pools were left with plenty to ponder following a dramatic 4-4 draw with Wealdstone at the weekend and are now tasked with a double-header against one of the pre-season favourites in the National League in Oldham Athletic.

The Latics make the trip to Victoria Park on Boxing Day before the return fixture at Boundary Park on Saturday.

And as the busy Christmas period ramps up, Pools will need to make some changes after a series of injuries picked up in London at the weekend.

Zak Johnson and Emmanuel Dieseruvwe were both forced off and are unlikely to feature against Oldham which could open the door for one of those players who have been missing through injury themselves in recent weeks.

And here, we predict our Boxing Day starting line-up:

Dixon conceded four times in Saturday's draw with Wealdstone. Picture by FRANK REID

1. Joel Dixon

Dixon conceded four times in Saturday's draw with Wealdstone. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

The Sheffield Wednesday loanee is set to continue his run in the team against Oldham. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

2. Ciaran Brennan

The Sheffield Wednesday loanee is set to continue his run in the team against Oldham. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood

Onariase remains Hartlepool's key defender this season. Picture by FRANK REID

3. Emmanuel Onariase

Onariase remains Hartlepool's key defender this season. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Injuries to Joe Mattock and Zak Johnson mean Ferguson could fill in at centre-back against Oldham.

4. David Ferguson

Injuries to Joe Mattock and Zak Johnson mean Ferguson could fill in at centre-back against Oldham. Photo: FRANK REID

