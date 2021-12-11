Hartlepool United v Scunthorpe United: Team news as Pools make one change from win over Rochdale
Graeme Lee has made one change from the win over Rochdale in midweek.
Hartlepool United are searching for four victories in a row under new manager Graeme Lee today.
Matty Daly is the unfortunate casualty this afternoon as the on-loan Huddersfield Town man drops to the bench, replaced by one of Wednesday evening’s ‘super-subs’.
Tom Crawford is the one chosen by Graeme Lee to replace Daly in today’s match day squad. Here are the two teams in full:
Hartlepool United Team: Ben Killip, Jamie Sterry, Timi Odusina, Gary Liddle, Neill Byrne, David Ferguson, Mark Shelton, Nicky Featherstone, Tom Crawford, Luke Molyneux, Mark Cullen
Substitutes: Jonathan Mitchell, Luke Hendrie, Zaine Francis-Angol, Matty Daly, Gavan Holohan, Joe Grey, Olufela Olomola
Scunthorpe United Team: Rory Watson, Ross Millen, Mason O’Malley, George Taft, Emmanuel Onariase, Alfie Beestin, Ryan Loft, Myles Hippolyte, Jai Rowe, Aaron Jarvis, Tom Pugh
Substitutes: Tom Billson, Devarn Green, Harry Bunn, Jake Scrimshaw, Hayden Hackney, Dan Gallimore, Harry Lewis