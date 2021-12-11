Hartlepool United are searching for four victories in a row under new manager Graeme Lee today.

Matty Daly is the unfortunate casualty this afternoon as the on-loan Huddersfield Town man drops to the bench, replaced by one of Wednesday evening’s ‘super-subs’.

Tom Crawford is the one chosen by Graeme Lee to replace Daly in today’s match day squad. Here are the two teams in full:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Crawford starts today for Pools (Picture by FRANK REID)

Hartlepool United Team: Ben Killip, Jamie Sterry, Timi Odusina, Gary Liddle, Neill Byrne, David Ferguson, Mark Shelton, Nicky Featherstone, Tom Crawford, Luke Molyneux, Mark Cullen

Substitutes: Jonathan Mitchell, Luke Hendrie, Zaine Francis-Angol, Matty Daly, Gavan Holohan, Joe Grey, Olufela Olomola

Scunthorpe United Team: Rory Watson, Ross Millen, Mason O’Malley, George Taft, Emmanuel Onariase, Alfie Beestin, Ryan Loft, Myles Hippolyte, Jai Rowe, Aaron Jarvis, Tom Pugh

Substitutes: Tom Billson, Devarn Green, Harry Bunn, Jake Scrimshaw, Hayden Hackney, Dan Gallimore, Harry Lewis

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.