Keith Curle’s side had to settle for a replay with the National League side as they look to secure their spot in the second round of the competition.

And here is everything you need to know about Hartlepool’s FA Cup first round replay.

What happened in the initial tie between Hartlepool United and Solihull Moors?

Hartlepool United host Solihull Moors in their FA Cup first round replay at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Gustavo Pantano | MI News)

Pools played out an entertaining 2-2 draw with National League side Solihull Moors at the Armco Arena 10 days ago.

Josh Umerah gave Hartlepool an early lead with his eighth goal of the season since joining from Wealdstone in the summer. But the home side levelled things early in the second half when Andrew Dallas capped a swift counter-attack from a Hartlepool corner as he went around Ben Killip to convert.

Curle’s side would retake the lead when loan striker Jack Hamilton, who was returning from injury, came off the bench to head his first goal for the club.

Once again, however, Pools weren’t able to hold on as Joe Sbarra levelled the tie in the closing stages to force a replay at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Jack Hamilton scored his first goal for Hartlepool United against Solihull Moors. (Credit: Gustavo Pantano | MI News)

Who awaits in the second round should Hartlepool progress?

If Hartlepool are successful in their FA Cup first round replay they will host Harrogate Town at the Suit Direct Stadium in the second round. The tie is scheduled for Saturday, November 26.

How much is on offer for Hartlepool should they progress?

If Hartlepool beat Solihull Moors they will bank £41,000 with a further £67,000 on offer in round two.

What is Keith Curle saying?

“The priority with any FA Cup run that teams go on is that you’ve got to deal with the next game,” said Curle.

“Solihull is still going to be a difficult game and we’ve got to make sure we’re going to be physically, mentally and tactically prepared for them, which we will be.

“Their home record is good. I think they were third or fourth in the league [at the time we played them] so we knew it would be a challenge but we’re very respectful of the opposition we play. We knew the strengths they had.

“When you get a draw it’s vitally important you stay in the hat and then the more rounds you go through, financially, it can have a massive impact on the football club but also winning games. At the minute we’ll take on anybody to get a victory.

“I’ve said it before, I like games and preparing for games. I like winning games and that’s something now we need to try and do.

“We can spend a lot of time on the training ground and not enough time in games. At the minute we need another game because we need to get another win.”

Is there any team news?

Pools continue to struggle with injuries, particularly in defence, despite the returns of David Ferguson and Brody Paterson.

Ferguson acted as a makeshift centre-back at Stevenage and could do so again with Alex Lacey and Rollin Menayese still missing and Jamie Sterry, Mouhamed Niang, Mark Shelton and Tom Crawford all remaining doubtful.