Hartlepool United v Stoke City: This is why FA Cup clash has been moved plus new date for Carlisle United fixture
Hartlepool United have confirmed when the FA Cup tie against Stoke City will take place after it was chosen for overseas coverage.
The third round tie will take place on Sunday, January 8 at 2pm at the Suit Direct Stadium.
An HUFC statement read: “Our Emirates FA Cup third round fixture has now been confirmed.
“Following wins against Solihull Moors and Harrogate Town, Keith Curle's side earned themselves a third-round bout against Stoke City.
“The Potters are currently 17th in the Championship and are now managed by former Sunderland manager, Alex Neil.
“The fixture will be played on Sunday 8th January at 2pm with the game being broadcast for overseas viewers. Full ticketing details will follow in due course.”
Meanwhile, as a result of Pools reaching the third round, the away league fixture against Carlisle United had to be rearranged.
Pools added: “We will now play Paul Simpson's side on Tuesday January 24th. 7.45pm kick-off. Full ticketing details will be released in due course.”