Hartlepool United v Tranmere Rovers postponed after Covid cases in the Tranmere squad

Rovers have issued a statement that states due to a number of Covid-19 cases - and injuries – they do not have a sufficient number of players available to play the game.

This is the second game Pools have had postponed due to Covid-19 over the festive period, the away game at Colchester United prior to Christmas was also postponed, that time as a result of positive cases in the Pools squad.

Dozens of games across the Premier League and EFL have been postponed in recent weeks.

Tranmere have issued a statement: “The club has worked hard to ensure that it has been able to fulfil the fixture.

“However, taking into account the injuries and positive COVID-19 cases with the squad, the club does not have a sufficient number of players available in order to fulfil the fixture.”

Pools confirmed details regarding the ‘rearrangement of this fixture and ticketing details will be released in due course’.

Graeme Lee’s Pools side were aiming to bounce back from the disappointing 3-2 defeat at Mansfield Town on Boxing Day, Pools led 2-0 before a second half collapse saw Nigel Clough’s side earn all three points.

Pools thought they snatched a late equaliser but Gavan Holohan’s late effort was ruled out.

Lee admits he was ‘baffled’ by the decision.

Holohan, a late substitute for Lee’s side, arrived unchallenged in the area to convert David Ferguson’s deep freekick and looked to have given Pools a point at Mansfield Town only for his goal to be ruled out for offside.

The controversial decision led to a number of protests from Pools players with the Irishman appearing to have timed his run well in the area.

As a result, it meant Lee would slip to his first defeat as Pools boss having watched his side throw away a two goal lead in 11 stirring second half minutes at the One Call Stadium.

Pools are due to host Oldham in League Two on Saturday afternoon ahead of home cup ties against Bolton Wanderers, in the Papa John’s Trophy next Tuesday and then Blackpool in the FA Cup third round the following Saturday.

