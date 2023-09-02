Askey has been hit with two significant injuries this week with both Dan Dodds and Anthony Mancini set to miss the rest of the season.

Dodds suffered and ACL injury which will keep him out for a year while Mancini suffered a severe hamstring injury and is likely to miss the rest of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Hartlepool could receive some welcome news this afternoon with forward Wreh back in contention following a hamstring issue picked up in the win over AFC Fylde.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Wreh could return for Hartlepool United to face Wealdstone.

Wreh missed the trip to Chesterfield on Bank Holiday Monday but could give Askey another option in attack this afternoon as Pools welcome Wealdstone.

Askey is also set to be boosted by new of both Wallace and Lacey being fit to continue after both went off with slight calf issues in the defeat at Chesterfield.

Wallace started the game at the SMH Group Stadium in defence but is likely to replace Mancini in midfield this afternoon, with new signing Luke Hendrie in contention for a third debut for the club after completing a season-long loan deal from Bradford City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everybody should be available for Saturday, so that’s a plus,” said Askey.

“You go from Saturday thinking everything is great to all of a sudden with a couple of injuries you feel a little bit light. But everybody else is okay which is good news and it’s up to others now to step in and show they want to play for Hartlepool and keep the shirt.

“You just have to get on with it,” Askey added.

"That’s what I'd be thinking as a player; this is my chance and I’ll show that I'm more than capable of doing a job for the club. The main thing is that we want to win football games and we’ve just got to concentrate on that.

"We’ve got players in there who are more than capable of playing at this level. If you’re fit and strong and have got a reasonable amount of ability with a good squad and with the right attitude there’s no reason we can’t achieve something this season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pools welcome a Wealdstone side who have yet to win on their travels so far this season with Askey’s men looking to maintain their 100 per cent record at the Suit Direct Stadium.

"They’re a good footballing team,” Askey said of Wealdstone.

"I saw them last year against Wrexham and they played well, they did really well last season, and are awkward to play against.

"If you allow them to play then they can cause you problems so it’ll be a tricky game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They’re not too dissimilar to Gateshead so they’ll have spells where they keep the ball and frustrate so we’re going to have to make sure that we dictate to them rather than dictating their play to us.