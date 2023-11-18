Callum Cooke starts for Hartlepool United in one of four changes made by John Askey to face York City.

Nicky Featherstone captains Hartlepool United against York City. Picture by FRANK REID

Cooke, who returned from injury as a substitute in last week’s draw with Ebbsfleet United, is handed his first start since September’s defeat at Oxford City with Askey forced into a number of changes.

Cooke is joined by Brody Paterson, Kieran Wallace and Jake Hastie in the starting line-up as Pools go in search of their first league win since early October against Eastleigh.

Paterson replaces captain David Ferguson who misses out against his former club through suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season a week ago while Wallace makes his first start since the victory over Dagenham & Redbridge in September having suffered a leg injury.

And they are joined by Hastie who was back involved in the squad a week ago when coming off the bench to score what might have been the winner against Ebbsfleet – Chris Wreh, Terrell Agyemang and York’s Mitch Hancox the other changes to Askey’s side, with Agyemang returning to Middlesbrough and Hancox unable to feature against his parent club.

Hastie is expected to start in the right wing-back role with Cooke and Tom Crawford behind lone striker Emmanuel Dieseruvwe as Nicky Featherstone takes the captain’s armband in place of Ferguson.

Ferguson is not the only player to miss out, with Charlie Seaman and Luke Hendrie not involved due to injury. But Askey is able to boost his bench with the returns of Joe Grey and Josh Umerah who have overcome injury and illness respectively.

And here is how Pools line-up in full:

Hartlepool United XI: Dixon, Johnson, Onriase, Mattock, Hastie, Featherstone ©, Wallace, Paterson, Crawford, Cooke, Dieseruvwe