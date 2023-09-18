Watch more videos on Shots!

Askey steered his side to their best start in over 30 years over the opening month of the campaign but have been brought down a peg or two over the last week after a chastening defeat at Oxford City followed by Woking bringing an end to their perfect home record.

Hartlepool were never likely to maintain their 100 per cent start at the Suit Direct Stadium – the nature of the National League simply does not lend itself to a season of victories at home.

One defeat, however, does not alter the fact Hartlepool still hold a strong record on home soil and there is no reason to suggest that won’t continue over the course of the season.

Hartlepool United suffered their first home defeat of the season against Woking as injury concerns pile up for John Askey's side. Picture by FRANK REID

Askey had alluded to the threat of added pressure on their home games, should they continue with their indifferent away form, and that, too, is something which will continue throughout the season should they remain as fragile on the road.

The actual defeat against Woking is almost secondary at the Suit Direct Stadium, however.

The manner of the defeat will always raise concerns – Pools once again showing their limitations in defence when being hit with another quickfire double after Ricky Korboa was able to find too much space both inside and outside of the area before finding a way through to goal and into the back of the net all too easily.

The response, too, is something which will maintain those concerns as, for the first time this season, Hartlepool drew a blank themselves on the scoreboard.

Hartlepool’s forward players have started the season well so the nil on the scoreboard should not necessarily be attributed to that concern – more the real desire to get back into the game as things drifted away a little too meekly.

Pools will go through spells this season where the likes of Emmanuel Dieseruvwe, Joe Grey, Josh Umerah and Chris Wreh will be out of form, where efforts at goal will hit the post rather than go in off the post.

As Askey says, it’s then up to Hartlepool’s defence to be able to ensure they still have the opportunity to take something from a game by doing their job. At the moment, and since Askey’s arrival in February, that hasn’t been the case.

Askey is almost becoming like a broken record in his dressing down of Hartlepool’s frailties as each week passes. It feels like a real crossroads: Change or be changed.

The Hartlepool boss will, however, come under scrutiny should the defensive issues continue – after all, he is the man tasked with rectifying the problem.

Askey does have other options available to him with the likes of Edon Pruti, Matt Dolan and summer signing Kieran Burton either yet to feature or rarely feature this season.

The Hartlepool boss has seen enough of Pruti in game situations to be able to provide a decent enough evaluation of the young defender, with the former Brentford man having been a regular last season and also part of Askey’s starting line-up at Barnet on the opening day of this season.

It’s Dolan, however, which is bringing the most attention with his lack of involvement.

The 30-year-old returned to the club in January and was named vice-captain in the summer behind David Ferguson.

And having featured enough in pre-season, Dolan looked set to play a part this campaign but, as yet, that has not been the case.

Former Pools defender Peter Hartley was among those to raise the question via his social media as to why Dolan has not been featuring following the defeat against Woking, with supporters, too, sharing a similar view.

Askey and first team coach Antony Sweeney have both been asked about Dolan’s situation this season – with both revealing Dolan’s absence is through preference as opposed to anything else.

“It’s the same as it’s been since the start of the season, Matt’s available,” Askey recently told BBC Radio Tees.

"How we’ve been playing we felt that Mani [Onariase] would be a better option and Mani has stayed fit since the start of the season, so that’s all it is with Matt, just the way that we play.”

Sweeney added: “There’s no injury. Matty has been great in terms of he’s an experienced player and he’s played a lot of games at a higher level.

"It can be a knock to your ego and it can be annoying when you’re not getting the minutes that you think you deserve, but his attitude and application within training sessions and his experience around the group have been excellent.

"He’s not been any sort of negative impact where in previous seasons there has been one or two where they’ve taken that out on other players. He’s not been like that.

"He’s been great around the place and he’s just keeping himself ready for when the opportunity comes that he’s in a place to be able to take it. His experience will be vital for us whether that’s on the pitch or off the pitch.”

Askey, ultimately, holds all of the details in that he sees Dolan, and others, on a regular basis in training to justify his decisions. Nevertheless, it’s an interesting situation and one which will likely develop over the coming weeks owing to the intense schedule Hartlepool face.

But, perhaps, the biggest issue for Hartlepool is their injury list.

Callum Cooke’s ankle issue will see him join Dan Dodds and Anthony Mancini in a lengthy absence while there are ongoing fitness concerns with the likes of Alex Lacey, Kieran Wallace, Oliver Finney and Emmanuel Onariase.

Askey’s squad is being stretched to its limit and needs replenishing.

Askey has made no secret of his hope of adding to the squad, but, after a positive start to the summer transfer window, things have stalled somewhat with Hartlepool now having to explore free agent options.

It’s not uncommon for clubs at this level to be in that particular market – but Pools have been running the risk of leaving themselves short since the beginning of the season and with several fixtures and injuries mounting up, the taxing nature of the National League is there for all to see.

Askey has almost been pleading for additional resources but is coming unstuck should he need to move players on before bringing further additions in.

"You can only move them on if people want them,” Askey recently said.

Much like with the defensive struggles, something will have to give. Pools needed one or two additions prior to the injuries to Dodds and Mancini – that need has only increased.

Nobody said it was going to be easy this season – and despite what feels like a number of significant setbacks, Hartlepool do still remain relatively well placed as we hit the early season 10-game milestone.

But with their home record now gone and their injury luck seemingly out, there are concerns justifiably creeping in as Pools appear to have hit their first major buffer of the season.