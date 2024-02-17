See how our reporter rated each player.
Subs used but not rated were Stephenson (for Cooke 82) and Wallace (for Grey 87).
Pools formation: 4-2-3-1.
1. Nicky Featherstone - 7
Rarely puts a foot wrong and that was the case as he dictated play from the middle. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher
2. David Ferguson - 7
Captain David Ferguson got forward plenty after the opening goal came from down his side. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher
3. Joe Grey - 7
Was lively enough throughout the first half and calmly finished to equalise. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher
4. Tom Crawford - 7
Kept things moving in the middle and forced a save out of Ashmore in the second half (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News) Photo: Mark Fletcher