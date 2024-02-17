News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United's Joe Grey celebrates with his team mates after scoring during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Boreham Wood. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)Hartlepool United's Joe Grey celebrates with his team mates after scoring during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Boreham Wood. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Hartlepool United vs Boreham Wood player ratings

Hartlepool United showed character to come from falling a goal down early on Saturday at home to Boreham Wood to claim all three points.
By Paul Fraser
Published 17th Feb 2024, 18:37 GMT

It was a strong all round performance with goals from three players and a debut for new signing Chay Cooper who joined Pools from Colchester on Friday.

See how our reporter rated each player.

Subs used but not rated were Stephenson (for Cooke 82) and Wallace (for Grey 87).

Pools formation: 4-2-3-1.

Rarely puts a foot wrong and that was the case as he dictated play from the middle. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

1. Nicky Featherstone - 7

Captain David Ferguson got forward plenty after the opening goal came from down his side. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

2. David Ferguson - 7

Was lively enough throughout the first half and calmly finished to equalise. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

3. Joe Grey - 7

Kept things moving in the middle and forced a save out of Ashmore in the second half (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

4. Tom Crawford - 7

