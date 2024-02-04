News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United vs Bromley fan gallery: 31 Pictures of happy Poolies

Pools fans who made the long trip to Kent to watch Hartlepool’s match against promotion-chasing Bromley were rewarded with an impressive victory.
By Mark Payne
Published 4th Feb 2024, 12:06 GMT

A total of 161 away fans were at Saturday’s game which saw Pools come from behind to claim a 2-1 win thanks to a Mani Dieseruvwe header and an own goal.

The Mail’s photographic editor Frank Reid was there to capture all the action, plus these pictures of happy Hartlepool fans.

A man and girl enjoying the away day at Bromley. Picture by FRANK REID

1. Family time

A man and girl enjoying the away day at Bromley. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

These Hartlepool fans can't hide their joy after the result. Picture by FRANK REID.

2. Passionate Poolies

These Hartlepool fans can't hide their joy after the result. Picture by FRANK REID. Photo: Frank Reid

Two of the younger Hartlepool United fans watching the game at Bromley. Picture by FRANK REID

3. Young fans

Two of the younger Hartlepool United fans watching the game at Bromley. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Another Hartlepool fan enjoying the Bromley match. Picture by FRANK REID

4. Showing his colours

Another Hartlepool fan enjoying the Bromley match. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

