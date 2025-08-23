Hartlepool United vs Woking: where the game could be won and lost

Hartlepool United host Woking this afternoon in a clash between two sides who come into the contest with vastly differing early season fortunes.

For Pools, the start to the new National League season could hardly have been better. Simon Grayson's side have looked the part so far this term, taking seven points from the first nine available and keeping three successive clean sheets. Although they will be without the impressive Jay Benn after he pulled up with a hamstring injury 19 minutes into Tuesday night's win over Altrincham, Pools look to have the tools to hurt the out of sorts Cardinals this afternoon. In Alex Reid, Pools appear to have one of the division's most prolific frontmen - having scored 17 goals in 32 games with Wealdstone last term, Reid has netted in both of his last two Pools appearances - while Jamie Miley has enjoyed a strong start to the season and showed in midweek he has the vision and range of passing to unlock defences. Of course, most of the home side's initial success has been built on strong defensive foundations; Reiss McNally, who scored his first Pools goal in midweek, Cameron John and Besart Topalloj have all impressed so far this term, while Maxim Kouogun slotted into the back line seamlessly in Greater Manchester. Behind them, Hull City loanee Harvey Cartwright has barely put a foot wrong since arriving in the North East on the eve of the new campaign.

For Woking, by contrast, the start to the season could hardly have been worse. Hopes were high in Surrey after experienced manager Neal Ardley staved off the threat of relegation before leading the Cards to a relatively comfortable 15th placed finish last term. Woking retained most of last season's squad, albeit full-back Dan Moss left to sign for Rochdale, and took a calculated risk on a number of young players from lower down the footballing pyramid, welcoming the likes of Kidderminster's Caleb Richards, Oxford City's Aaron Drewe and attacking-midfielder Luke Hall, who helped Worksop win promotion to the National League North last term. Despite initial optimism, Woking could hardly have endured a worse start and arrive at Victoria Park second from bottom in the National League having lost all of their opening three matches. Even so, the Cards will still feel as though they can cause Pools problems and might well look to target the right-hand side, where winger Jermaine Francis is set to fill in at wing-back for the stricken Jay Benn. Harry Beautyman, who was made club captain over the summer, always seems to impress against Pools and scored a 90th minute winner when the two sides met over the August bank holiday weekend last year. Fulham loanee Oliver Sanderson, meanwhile, has shown signs of promise in the opening weeks of the campaign and scored his first Cards goal in the midweek defeat to Wealdstone. Yet with Woking set to take on Pools and York, two sides touted for promotion this term, within 72 hours of one another, things could well get worse for the Cards before they show any signs of getting better.