David Ferguson and Brody Paterson return to the Hartlepool side at the Lamex Stadium with loan striker Jack Hamilton completing three changes from the side who drew at Solihull Moors in the FA Cup first round.

Paterson returns to the left of defence after missing the FA Cup tie through personal reasons while Ferguson is back from injury after pulling up in training a week ago. Ferguson moves into the centre of defence alongside Euan Murray following a dislocated shoulder suffered by Alex Lacey.

Meanwhile Hamilton, who returned from injury himself a week ago and marked the occasion by scoring his first goal for the club, makes his first start since the defeat to Carlisle United a month ago.

Jack Hamilton starts for Hartlepool United at Stevenage. (Credit: Gustavo Pantano | MI News)

Hamilton forms part of a front three alongside Josh Umerah and Theo Robinson as Wes McDonald drops to the bench.

And here is how Pools line-up:

Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Tumilty, Murray, Ferguson, Paterson, Featherstone, Sylla, Cooke, Robinson, Hamilton, Umerah