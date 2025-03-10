Hartlepool United talisman Reyes Cleary admits he is relishing his newfound defensive responsibilities after reverting back to a wing-back role during Saturday's draw with Eastleigh.

The West Bromwich Albion loanee has spent most of his fledgling career operating as either a striker or a winger but has switched between a more conventional role on the flank and an unfamiliar one at wing-back during his time at the Prestige Group Stadium.

With head coach Anthony Limbrick rotating between a 3-5-2 and 4-2-3-1 formation, the 20-year-old has found himself with more defensive responsibilities than he might have expected. Although there have been one or two understandable lapses of concentration, Cleary has generally defended diligently while his attacking output has not suffered from being deployed in a deeper role; indeed, both of his two Pools goals have been scored from wing-back.

"Sometimes Fergie (David Ferguson) helps me out," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"Sometimes I can pass the player on because he doesn't want me to drop too deep, he wants me higher up the pitch.

"If I'm closest to the man, I've got to do what's right for the team.

"Fergie is strict with me but I like that because sometimes I switch off, so having him behind me helps me a lot. When he does give me the ball, he's always encouraging me to take the defender on. Hearing that from another player makes you always want to go forward."