Hartlepool United will be backed by 4,700 fans at Crystal Palace in FA Cup fourth round - with date finally confirmed

Pools were drawn against the Premier League side earlier this week in the fourth round of the FA Cup, with fans eagerly awaiting confirmation of when the game would be.

The match has not been selected for live TV coverage but the date has been set and the two sides will meet Saturday 5th February, with a 3pm kick-off.

It has also been confirmed that Pools have been allocated an away following of 4,700, with more ticket details released on Friday.

Hartlepool United head to Crystal Palace next month.

A Pools statement read: “We can now confirm the date and time of our Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round tie.

“Graeme Lee's side will compete against Premier League outfit Crystal Palace on Saturday 5th February, 3PM kick-off.

“Pools can confirm we have an allocation of 4,700 tickets located in the Arthur Wait Stand at Selhurst Park.

“All ticket and official club travel information will be released tomorrow afternoon.

“The club also have exclusive access to the 'Legends Lounge Premium Hospitality' with further details to follow.”

Pools beat Championship side Blackpool at the Suit Direct Stadium last weekend to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Graeme Lee applauded the ‘fantastic talent’ of striker Joe Grey after the teenager enjoyed his best moment in football in the FA Cup triumph over Blackpool.

Grey came off the bench on the hour and made an instant impact for Lee’s side grabbing the winner at the Suit Direct Stadium to set up a fourth round tie with Premier League side Crystal Palace next month.

