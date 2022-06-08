The fixture with the Black Cats will take place on Monday, July 25 with kick-off at 7pm and will conclude Pools’ pre-season schedule which includes six games in total.

Paul Hartley’s side will face his former club, Scottish side Hibernian, as part of a warm weather training camp in Portugal later this month before returning back to the UK at the beginning of July ahead of five games before the start of the new season.

Pools face Northern League side Billingham Synthonia on Saturday, July 9 before moving up a step to face Marske United on Tuesday, July 12.

Hartlepool United will welcome newly promoted Sunderland to the Suit Direct Stadium for their final pre-season game. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Hartley will the pit his side against League One opposition as Lincoln City head to the Suit Direct Stadium on Saturday, July 16 before Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers visit on Wednesday, July 20.

Chief operating officer Stephen Hobin recently announced that Pools’ final pre-season game had been confirmed and would be announced in due course at an agreed time with the visitors’ media team.

And that has now been confirmed with Alex Neil’s side set to head to the Suit Direct Stadium five days before the new season gets underway.