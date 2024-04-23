Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gateshead, who finished sixth, were prevented from taking their place in the play-offs after failing to meet the entry criteria for the English Football League.

The Tynesiders were unable to secure a "10-year security of tenure" at the council-owned International Stadium, their home since 1971.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That means the town's 64-year wait for a Football League club will go on, although Heed fans can still look forward to the FA Trophy Final at Wembley, which takes place on May 11 against Solihull Moors.

David Ferguson faced up to the travelling fans after Gateshead put seven past Pools last month.

Aldershot, who are managed by former Pools promotion-winner Tommy Widdrington, had seemed set to take Gateshead's place after finishing eighth but the National League ruled that no team would be added to the promotion shootout.

Initially, the National League declared that Solihull, who Gateshead had been scheduled to meet in the play-offs, would be given a bye before changing their decision and handing Altrincham, who finished one place above Solihull in fourth, a free pass through to the semis.

Altrincham will now take on Bromley in the last four, while Solihull will host Halfiax on Wednesday for a place in the semi-finals, where Barnet await.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, Gateshead said the club were "extremely disappointed" by the controversial ruling and that it would "continue to challenge" the decision in a bid to "ensure that footballing matters are decided on the pitch".

The National League, who backed Gateshead's appeal of the decision, likewise expressed disappointment after supporting the club's application for the security of tenure, allowing them to extend the lease on the stadium.

However, the appeal was rejected by the EFL, who said "avoidable circumstance" were preventing Gateshead's possible promotion.

Gateshead, who had been many people's dark horses for the play-offs, inflicted Pools' heaviest defeat in 28 years last month, scoring six second half goals in a 7-1 demolition of their local rivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad