The 23-year-old was a bit-part player in Pools’ promotion season from League Two last season as he wasn’t able to feature in his preferred right-wing position in the 3-5-2 formation the side played.

Last season, manager Dave Challinor challenged Molyneux to be more flexible – advice the player seems to have taken on board.

“I played a half decent bit last season but not as much as I would have liked so me and Dave had a conversation during the off season and I told him that no matter what position you want me on the pitch, I’ll play wherever you need me to be just to be on the pitch,” he said.

Luke Molyneux. Action from Blyth Spartans v HUFC pre-season friendly. 27-07-2021. Picture by Bernadette Malcolmson

“He agreed and last season we had a thing where I was focused on playing right midfield but we’ve had a chat and I just want to be playing now to be honest so that could be a big thing this season for me.”

Still, Molyneux’s favoured position remains clear.

“Right wing, 100 per-cent," he added. “I just feel comfortable and every time I get the ball I feel as though I can take someone on and create something.

"For me, it’s where I’m most effective and it helps when you’ve got a big crowd of fans when you take a player on.”

Throughout pre-season, Molyneux has been deployed in a variety of positions across the midfield and forward lines. As he approaches his fourth competitive season at the club, the former Sunderland man is keen to establish himself as a Football League player.

“In pre-season I’ve been in quite a few different positions,” he added. “I’ve been up front, centre-mid, played in a 10.

"I’ve been all over the place but I’m quite an adaptable player, I just like to get on the ball and I’m comfortable on the ball wherever I am on the pitch so wherever the gaffer wants me, I’m ready to play in those positions.

“I’m comfortable anywhere but as long as I have one set position I can play in week-in, week-out then it’ll be fine for me. Still if I need to do a job somewhere else, I’ll do it."

Molyneux is in contention to start Saturday’s League Two opener against Crawley Town at Victoria Park (3pm kick-off). There are suggestions that he may partner Fela Olomola in attack should Pools keep their formation consistent.

“If we’re going off the formation we played last season then I’d say my favourite role is probably striker to be honest, it would have to be,” he told The Mail.

"It’s down to the gaffer and if he changes things it’s up to him but with the players we’ve brought in it may not always be that set formation.

"We haven’t got Oatesy who is absolutely rapid and does the channel like he does and at the moment I’m not sure if we have that type of player so we may have to change formation but that’s always going to be down to the gaffer.”

