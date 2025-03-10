Hartlepool United star Reyes Cleary has been discussing his spectacular goal against play-off chasing Eastleigh on Saturday.

The West Bromwich Albion loanee fired Pools in front in stunning fashion in Hampshire, driving at the retreating Spitfires defence, cutting onto his favoured right foot before blasting a venomous strike beyond Joe McDonnell, his second goal of an impressive loan spell.

Since arriving on loan from the Baggies in January, the 20-year-old has caught the eye thanks to his pace, power and determination to take on his full-back. However, if there is one criticism sometimes levelled at the young winger, it is his relative lack of end product. Cleary has hit the woodwork four times in 11 games for Pools and missed a gilt-edged chance against Aldershot last month and will probably feel as though he should have more goals and assists to his name. If he can improve in that department, then Cleary looks to have all the tools to do well at a considerably higher level.

Having extended his loan from West Brom until the end of the season, Cleary is determined to do enough to earn a new deal at The Hawthorns. The youngster signed his first professional contract in December 2021 and scored regularly in the Premier League 2 but found things difficult during a frustrating loan spell at League Two leaders Walsall in the first half of the campaign, his maiden experience of men's football, and was reduced to just two starts and five substitute appearances.

The young winger earned himself a place in the National League team of the week thanks to his stunning strike and impressive performance against Eastleigh on Saturday. Picture by Frank Reid.

However, Cleary has reminded West Brom of what he can do during a blistering stint at the Prestige Group Stadium. Operating as both a wing-back or a more conventional winger, Cleary has established himself as a scourge of National League full-backs and a firm fan favourite in the North East. His spectacular goal and impressive performance on Saturday earned him a place in the team of the week and the youngster was delighted to have found the net in such spectacular fashion.

"When the ball came into me I had to protect it and then I saw there was space inside," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"When I was back at West Brom playing in the under-21s, if the shot was open then I'd always try it because you never know what might happen.

"It came off well and it flew in. The way it spun off my foot, I knew it was going in as soon as I'd hit it.

"I've worked hard on one-on-one situations at West Brom but I think there are more things to my game that people haven't seen yet. I can bring other people into the game and play one-twos but I think those one-on-ones are just something I naturally enjoy. No defender wants someone running at them at full speed. He's got to run backwards when I'm going forwards at my full pace, so it's something I enjoy a lot."