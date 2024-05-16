Hartlepool United Women appoint Matt Gatiss as new first team manager
Gatiss arrives with over eight years of experience in the women's game, which includes several promotions in both manager and assistant capacities.
After spending time at Bishop Auckland, Gatiss enjoyed two years as assistant manager at newly-founded Spennymoor Town Ladies, where the Moors achieved successive promotions to reach the NERWFL.
He then became Consett Ladies manager, again winning promotion from Durham FA Women's League One, before moving onto South Shields in the NERWFL Premier Division in the summer.
Gatiss arrives with Pools Women fighting against relegation with two games to go. His first game in charge will be this Sunday at home to Alnwick Town Women, with a 2pm kick-off at Grayfields.
Alex Curl has joined alongside Gatiss, being named as assistant manager, while Andy Stuart will also remain supporting the coaching team.
Upon joining Pools, Gatiss said:
“It’s great to be here, the team have done well over several years and now it’s about rebuilding because the potential is huge.
“It’s an exciting opportunity and we want to get the team as high as we can.
“Of course the next two games will dictate our immediate future, but we want to construct a long-term plan here and achieve success.”
