Hartlepool United Women have appointed Matt Gatiss as their new manager in a bid to stave off relegation.

Gatiss arrives with over eight years of experience in the women's game, which includes several promotions in both manager and assistant capacities.

After spending time at Bishop Auckland, Gatiss enjoyed two years as assistant manager at newly-founded Spennymoor Town Ladies, where the Moors achieved successive promotions to reach the NERWFL.

He then became Consett Ladies manager, again winning promotion from Durham FA Women's League One, before moving onto South Shields in the NERWFL Premier Division in the summer.

Gatiss arrives with Pools needing four points from their final two games to beat the drop.

Gatiss arrives with Pools Women fighting against relegation with two games to go. His first game in charge will be this Sunday at home to Alnwick Town Women, with a 2pm kick-off at Grayfields.

Alex Curl has joined alongside Gatiss, being named as assistant manager, while Andy Stuart will also remain supporting the coaching team.

Upon joining Pools, Gatiss said:

“It’s great to be here, the team have done well over several years and now it’s about rebuilding because the potential is huge.

“It’s an exciting opportunity and we want to get the team as high as we can.