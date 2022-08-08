Hartlepool United Women continued their pre-season preparations. Picture by FRANK REID

Recently appointed Craig Bage watched his Pools side enjoy a resounding 10-1 success over Northallerton Town last week before edging a seven-goal thriller with Ripon City Ladies at Grayfields on Sunday.

Demi Fielding gave Pools an early lead when she latched onto Jess Bage’s pass to spring a Pools counter-attack and her effort was fumbled in by the Ripon goalkeeper.

Fielding came close to doubling her tally minutes later but was denied as she tried to round the Ripon No.1 who redeemed herself from the earlier error.

And Bage’s side would soon pay for that missed opportunity as the visitors levelled things in the 11th minute after Chloe Bethell got the better of Laura Keogh before firing in from range.

But the scores weren’t level for long as Liv Bell found Atalia Robinson just inside the area and her first time effort was perfectly executed into the top corner.

Pools extended their lead on the half hour mark as Lauren Gray escaped down the right and she was able to pick out Zara Johnson at the back post who capped off a fine move.

Bage made a number of changes at the break but his side continued on the front foot and added a fourth when Gray hammered in a free-kick from the edge of the area.

The hosts might have added to their lead but for some brave defending with Michaela Garvey, Robinson and Fielding all denied from close range before the visitors found a way back into the contest.

Louise Wilson danced her way through the Pools defence before finding the bottom corner six minutes from time before Bethell grabbed her second of the game when she intercepted a defensive clearance to fire high into the back of the net.

But Bage’s side were able to hold on and see out the win to complete a successful couple of days for Pools’ Women.

Hartlepool begin their North East Regional Women’s Football League Northern Division campaign at home to Spennymoor Town Ladies on Sunday, September 4 at Grayfields.