Pools’ Women’s team will next season compete in the Northern Division after their relegation was confirmed.

Pools won four of their 20 matches in the league this season as they finished 10th with 14 points with their 3-0 success over Sheffield Wednesday Women at the beginning of the month not enough to ensure their survival.

Pools had been challenging for promotion to the National League two seasons ago before the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted and ultimately brought an end to the campaign.

Hartlepool United Women have been relegated from the North East Regional Women’s Football League Premier Division. Picture by FRANK REID

Instead, Pools will now compete in the sixth tier next season alongside the likes of Boro Rangers Women and Spennymoor Town Youth Ladies.