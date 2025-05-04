"We would love to keep all of them."

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick admits his side would love to keep Mani Dieseruvwe, Joe Grey and Nathan Sheron beyond the end of this season.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's been well-documented that Pools are running the risk of losing a number of high profile players over the summer, with the likes of Dieseruvwe, Grey, Sheron, David Ferguson, Gary Madine and Dan Dodds all out of contract at the end of the campaign.

Under normal circumstances, Pools would be working feverishly to get as many of their star performers tied down to new deals as possible. However, Limbrick conceded that Pools are preparing for a "different" beginning to the summer as the club look to navigate a precarious situation off the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although many disillusioned fans have been calling for a change of ownership since Pools were relegated back to the National League in 2023, the timing of chairman Raj Singh's resignation was less than ideal. Singh, seemingly out of the blue, announced his decision to step down in a bullish statement published in March, alleging that "personal abuse and the misrepresentation of information" had made his position "untenable".

Mani Dieseruvwe, who has scored 17 goals this season, is one of a number of high profile players who could be set to leave Pools this summer. Picture by Frank Reid.

Certainly, there had been a sense that Pools were struggling to make progress on the pitch. Of course, there have been some memorable moments during Singh's controversial stewardship, not least promotion to the Football League in 2021, the FA Cup fourth round clash with Premier League Crystal Palace and the run to the semi-finals of the EFL Trophy. However, things have started to stagnate and regress over the last few years. Pools finished 15th in the National League in 2018, when Singh first took over, and are 12th with a game to go this term, no more than negligible progress. Last season, Pools finished with 60 points; this term, they are on 59 ahead of the final match of the season against Forest Green Rovers.

So, for Singh's tenure to be looked back on favourably, it is vital he helps to ensure the club is left in a better place than he found it. There's no doubt Pools have been on firmer financial footing throughout the seven years of his ownership than they were in the chaotic period between the sale of the club by Ken Hodcroft and Increased Oil Recovery in 2015 and the purchase of it by Singh in 2018. Despite that, a lot of his good work risks being undone if he holds true to his vow to stop funding club operations at the end of the season before its future is secured. At best, Pools run the risk of having their squad gutted as players look elsewhere. At worst, the club could be faced with the threat of administration and even, down the line, potential footballing oblivion.

As far as Limbrick is concerned, there is little he can do to impact proceedings at the negotiating table. At this stage, all he can do is hope things progress as smoothly and as quickly as possible so that he can begin planning for next season. Until that happens, a difficult job becomes almost impossible and it is exceedingly difficult to see Pools being competitive next season if they lose the likes of Dieseruvwe, who has scored 42 goals in 85 games, Grey and Sheron in the same summer.

"I see that point of view," Limbrick said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a difficult one, I massively respect and like Mani D, Grey and Sheron, there's no doubt about that, none whatsoever. We're a better team when they're in the team and they're performing and doing well, that's why we've offered contracts in the past to Joe Grey and to Mani.

"Sheron would be someone, obviously, he's played pretty much every single minute of every single game, he's played in loads of different positions, we'd like to keep. He's a player that a lot of different clubs in this league would want.

"We would love to keep all of them."