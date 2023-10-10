Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool’s youngsters booked their place in the third qualifying round with a comprehensive victory over Blyth Spartans with goals from Millen Burnett, Leo Robinson, Euan McBride and a double from Max Storey.

And the reward for Ian McGuckin’s side is a trip to to West Yorkshire to take on Guiseley.

McGuckin had praised his side for their display against Blyth in the second qualifying round and hoped it would give his players the incentive to want more.

"We’re pleased with the scoreline. Obviously the objective was to be in the next round, which we’ve managed to do,” said McGuckin.

"At times I thought we were a little bit sloppy, but at times I thought we played some good stuff as well.

"It’s a big occasion for the younger lads – especially the first years. Hopefully they’ve enjoyed their first taste of it now and want more of it.”

Pools will travel to Nethermoor Park on Wednesday, October 18 (7pm) after Guiseley defeated Gainsborough Trinity in the previous round.

Hartlepool’s youngsters continued their impressive start to the season with a 1-0 win over Doncaster Rovers thanks to a goal from Alfie Steel at the weekend.

The young Pools side currently sit second in the North East Division with 14 points from their opening seven games.

Hartlepool United Women’s challenging start to the season continued against Bradford City Women after Craig Bage’s depleted side were beaten 7-0 at Horsfall Stadium.