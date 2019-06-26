Hartlepool United youngsters join Darlington, Halifax and York City in new 'Super League'
Hartlepool United’s youth team will compete alongside 10 other non-league sides in the inaugural National League Football Academy competition this season.
Pools under-18s will join AFC Fylde, Alfreton Town, Boston United, Chester, Darlington, FC Halifax Town, Guiseley, Kidderminster Harriers, Solihull Moors and York City in the northern section of the competition.
Only certain clubs have been invited to compete in the league which aims to raise the standards of youth football as part of the National League’s Player development programme.
Hartlepool were one of the clubs able to meet the set criteria.
Due to this vetting process, midland sides like Kidderminster and Solihull will pose long journeys by competing in the northern section.
Hartlepool’s academy has undergone a complete overhaul for the 2019-20 campaign with focus driven solely towards scholarships for 16 to 18-year-olds and their extended development.