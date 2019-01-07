Andrew Davies offers Hartlepool United apology as his Pools contract is cancelled

Andrew Davies’ Hartlepool United contract has been cancelled by mutual consent.

And the former club captain has offered an apology to Pools fans for failing to achieve what he set out to at his boyhood heroes.

The statement confirming the player’s departure, reported by the Mail on Saturday, read: “Hartlepool United can announce that we have today come to agreement by mutual consent to cancel the contract of Andrew Davies.

“Following discussions over recent days involving Chief Executive Mark Maguire, Director of Football Craig Hignett and Manager Richard Money, as well as Andrew, it was mutually agreed that a parting of ways would be in the best interests of all parties.”

Davies made a total of 13 appearances for Pools having signed on a free transfer from Ross County in the summer.

His last appearance came in the 2-1 defeat at Gateshead on Boxing Day.

Davies, whose deal was meant to run until the summer of 2020, has been linked with a move back north of the border with Scottish Premiership strugglers Dundee keen.

“I am sorry that I could not achieve what I had set out to do from the day I joined Hartlepool United Football Club.

“Football is an environment where you never know what’s around the corner; we go our separate ways with mutual respect and I am grateful for having had the privilege to be captain of Hartlepool United.

“I met some great people at the club, and the fans were great with me so I wish them, the staff and everyone else associated with the club every success in the future.”

Director of football Craig Hignett went on record to thank the defender for his contribution.

“Andrew is a proper professional, a great lad and someone who we wish the very best of luck for the future,” he said.

“We are sorry it hasn’t worked out here but I’m sure that wherever he goes next he will be a success.”