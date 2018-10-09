Andrew Davies reveals the one player in the Hartlepool United XI who would be a ‘nightmare’ to face

Hartlepool United skipper Andrew Davies has revealed the one teammate who he’d have nightmares about playing against.

Davies may have been Pools’ match-winner on Saturday, popping up with two goals to see of Boreham Wood and return his side to the play-off places - but it was striker Luke James’ performance which got tongues wagging at the Super 6 Stadium.

The frontman, set for England C duty on Wednesday v Estonia under23s, was a constant thorn in the opposition’s side on the day - he did everything but score.

Davies admits he’s delighted to be lining up with James, as he’d hate to be playing against him.

“As a defender he (James) is a nightmare,” said Pools’ captain.

“I have played against him before. Strikers who never give up on anything are so difficult to play against.

“Instead of just leaving balls to run out he chases everything - he deserves a lot of credit for that.”

James has cut a frustrated figure this season at times, having netted just once this campaign, despite starting every single game for Pools in the National League. That return is no fair reflection on his value to this XI, though.

And Davies believes the player needs better service to thrive at Victoria Park.

“Balls into him have got to be good - at times we have maybe been throwing them at him a bit high,” said the central defender.

“It is important that delivery is good down the sides and gives him a chance to chase it down. That is what we did well on Saturday.”

Reflecting back on the weekend, Davies was not only delighted with his two-goal haul, he thought the team’s overall performance deserves credit after a tough week or so in the fifth tier.

“It was a great day for myself and the team,” he said, after his team bounced back from defeat to Salford and a draw with Aldershot in style.

“Saturday was one of our most pleasing wins. At Halifax, we passed and moved and looked great.

“Opposition teams are not going to let us pass them off the park and it showed we can do the ugly side as well, which is a massive boost for the lads.

“This wasn’t easy, but credit to the boys, we dug deep and got the win.”

Former Middlesbrough, Ross County and Bradford City defender Davies was happy to net his first goals in blue and white, as well as ensure his side got back to winning ways.

The 34-year-old was disappointed not to record a first professional hat-trick, though.

Discussing a chance which fell his way in the closing stages, Davies said: “I genuinely did fancy myself when I went up.

“I thought if the ball comes in I can get on the end of it, but it just got caught in the sun and I ended up having a volley as well.

“I don’t know what I’d have done if I’d scored a hat-trick, it would have been funny whatever I’d have done.

“It was just nice to have won and seen the lads bouncing around the dressing room after the game with the three points in the bag.

“While scoring is good it is the lads’ reaction to the win that gives me the biggest pleasure.”