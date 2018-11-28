'Announce Zidane!': Hartlepool fans react as club begin search for Matthew Bates' replacement

Hartlepool United have parted company with manager Matthew Bates - and supporters were quick to react.

A nine-game winless run proved Bates' downfall, with a 2-1 defeat at home against AFC Fylde proving the tipping point.

The club announced this evening that Bates was to depart, with director of football Craig Hignett set to take temporary charge - with the search of a new permanent boss now beginning.

And fans have been quick to react to the decision, with many feeling the timing was right following the poor run of form.

Others, however, were keen to praise the former Middlesbrough defender for playing his part in keeping the club in the National League last season.

Here's the best of the reaction from social media:

@midd1981 said: "Am in shock to be honest. Wasn't expecting that after Singh said about not to panic."

@Matty332 joked: "Announce Zidane!"

@martrv69 tweeted: "Doubt he would have been sacked if crowd was 2600 last night, but right decision"

@michaelbratt2 added: "How he kept us up last season was a miracle and any decent pools fan wanted him to succeed but it hasn't worked out after a good start all the best for the future Matty Bates we all move on #nsd"

@stucath70 commented: "Last night's match was a disaster from start to finish, the players looked like they didn't have a clue what they were meant to be doing. No formation whatsoever, I think we have some good players they just need proper direction. We need someone with experience and quickly."

@Dan_Nich27 posted: "Can't expect to lose 6 in a row and not be under pressure. Next appointment has to be the right one and we must stick by them. If Trigger leaves Bristol Rovers he would be perfect or Alum Armstrong from Blyth for me."

On Facebook, John Foster said: "Another season another manager! Who next?"

Dave Callaghan added: "Roy Keene's free"

Max Wrigley posted: "Anyone who can get us back to near the top of the table. We play Dagenham & Redbridge this Saturday. We are 13th, Dagenham & Redbridge are 17th. Got to get points (ideally wins) off the lower teams, not let the them beat us"

Alan Payne commented: "Lee Clark would be tremendous in the conference!"