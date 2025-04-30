Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Poolie Podcast: Anthony Mancini’s Hartlepool United future debated

Anthony Mancini - and his future - was a topic of debate on the latest Poolie Podcast with the Mail’s Robbie Stelling.

Last week prior to the heavy defeat at Rochdale, Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick admitted Mancini is yet to return to training as he recovers from his latest injury setback.

The Frenchman has played just three times this year and hasn't featured since the emphatic win over Boston more than a month ago, when he aggravated a groin injury that has plagued him throughout the second half of this season. The 24-year-old has endured another frustrating campaign as he continues to struggle with a succession of injuries. Given his undeniable talent, Pools fans can't help but wonder what he might be able to achieve with a clean bill of health but there are those who are beginning to run out of patience; Mancini has started just 18 games across the last two seasons.

What did Robbie Stelling say on the Mail’s latest Poolie Podcast?

Stelling said: “Mancini, I think frustrating is the perfect word, isn't it? Because he's such a talented player, I think based on talent alone, he could certainly play in the Football League. He is the sort of archetypal bums-off-seats type player. Whenever he is in action, he gives fans a real lift. Whenever he gets the ball, you have that sense that he's about to make something happen. He is so creative, he is so technically good. He carries the ball really well.

“He brings other players into play. But physically, he's so temperamental and that is obviously incredibly frustrating, not just for Anthony Limbrick, but of course, for Anthony Mancini as well, and the Pools fans who have really formed a connection with him despite the relatively limited amount of time that we've seen him.

“I mean, 14 games last season, he has got through more games this term. The different managers have had different sorts of approaches to dealing with him. I think Anthony Limbrick has adopted a slightly different approach and has tried to throw him in from the start and see if he's going to sink or swim. But he's only played three times this year. I mean, it's even more frustrating that he was so impressive against Oldham on New Year's Day, then he missed the next two and a half months. He was so impressive against Boston as well. And he hasn't been seen since. I think at National League level, you're less comfortable in keeping players that you might call luxury players, players that you cannot guarantee are going to be fit and available and reliable every week. And reliability is really underrated, especially at this level.

“You have thinner squads, you have smaller squads, you obviously have lesser budgets. So you can't afford to be carrying many players. And there's going to come a time in Anthony Mancini's career when it doesn't matter how good he is, it doesn't matter how talented he is, if he cannot prove that he can get fit and stay fit.

“If it was down to me, I would give him another year if the budget is there. But obviously, there's going to come a time when Pools are going to have to make a decision. Look, they're going to have to make a decision on him. This summer, that's clear. I think some people will say his talent means that Pools should stick with him. He offers something that no other player in the squad does.

“And I think there will be other people who will say it's time to part ways. He hasn't been fit and available for nearly enough time. I think I would give him another deal, depending on the fact that you're able to maintain some of this squad and hopefully have a budget that will allow you to add and strengthen a little bit, make sure you have some strength in depth.

“I think he's worth a risk for one more season, but he's going to have to have a big season. He's going to have to prove that he can do it more often than he has done.”

Join Robbie Stelling and Richard Mennear as they reflect on a turbulent week at Pools, Saturday's humbling defeat at Rochdale, the latest dramatic takeover developments, the future of manager Anthony Limbrick and the remarkable efforts of the fans who made the trip to Greater Manchester in fancy dress.

You can watch the full episode here, or listen on Spotify here.