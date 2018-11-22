Burton Albion’s Nigel Clough discusses loan man Marcus Dinanga as Matthew Bates weighs up extending his Hartlepool United spell

Matthew Bates admits he is yet to decide whether to extend the loan of Marcus Dinanga. The 21-year-old striker’s current loan spell is at Pools is set to end in January.

And, as yet, Bates does not know whether he will keep the Burton Albion man until the end of the season, with the frontman yet to find the net for Pools in the National League.

When asked about the situation, Bates said: “We will assess the situation in January with both Marcus and Tyrone (O’Neill).”

Burton boss Nigel Clough has also had his say on the player’s future.

The League One manager admits he is happy to see Dinanga get some gametime in recent weeks but admits the player, and both clubs have the power to pull the plug on the deal at any point.

“He didn’t play much, and then he’s played a few recently,” said Clough.

“We’re going to have a chat with Marcus and see what he wants to do.

“If he’s not playing regularly then he might feel like he wants to come out and go somewhere else, we’ve got that option.

“We put this three-way thing in with all the loans, we try to do, where either the player or either club can cancel it.

“So we find it works best that way. If any party is unhappy with it, there’s no point in continuing.

“That will be the same with Marcus.”

Bates has made it clear he wants four strikers at Pools and should Dinanga leave he would likely look to bring in a forward.

Pools have been monitoring the situation of Elias Sorensen at Newcastle United, with the 19-year-old Dane likely to leave St James’s Park on loan in January.