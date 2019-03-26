Could Hartlepool United return to FIFA 20? Vanarama petition to include National League

Sponsors Vanarama have launched a petition to include the National League clubs in FIFA 20

Popular FIFA is the biggest football game on the market and includes many leagues around the world but there are some absent from the game including the Vanarama sponsored National League.

So Vanarama have taken it upon themselves to launch their own petition in a bid to get their league into the famous game.

Hartlepool United have been missing from the game since the 2017 edition following their relegation from the Football League.

The petition currently has more than 6,200 supporters with some fans even pledging money to get the movement even more backing.

The organisation on their website said: “You're here because you believe the real football fans of the National Leagues deserve the chance to play with their favourite team on FIFA 20.

“Every year passionate non-league fans have been calling for their division to be available on each new instalment of the FIFA series only for it to fall on deaf ears.

“This is a call to arms! We want every National League Fan to have their team represented on FIFA.

“The Vanarama National Leagues are growing year in, year out, and deserve the recognition of being the fiercely competitive leagues that they are. EA Sports need to stand up and take note and give the fans what they want!”

You can sign the petition here.