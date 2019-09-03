Craig Hignett discusses Hartlepool United goals ahead of Barrow trip
Hartlepool United travel to Barrow this evening hoping to make it three National League wins in a row for the first time since September 2018.
After a slow start to the 2019-20 campaign, Craig Hignett’s side are starting to get on the right track with back-to-back wins over Wrexham and Torquay United moving them up to ninth in the table.
Pools are currently two points off the play-offs, 10 points behind the league leaders Woking and four points above Barrow who currently sit in the relegation zone in what is shaping up to be another fiercely competitive season in the fifth tier.
Ahead of the match, Hignett discussed the short term targets he’s been setting.
“We set ourselves some goals where if we won at Torquay we’d be in the top 10 and then we can take it from there,” he said.
“We’ve got a big game now on Tuesday at Barrow. Barrow have had a sticky start so we just have to prepare properly and see what Tuesday brings.”
The final away trip of the 2018-19 season saw over 1,000 Poolies dress-up as knights at Holker Street as a stunning effort from Josh Kay saw the Bluebirds claim a deserved win.
“It’s always tough Barrow, but anywhere is,” Hignett added.
“Barrow did us over at at their place last season. Even though it was only 1-0, we found it really tough and were really poor so it will be nice to exercise some demons from that as well. We’ll prepare properly and we see what team we pick for Tuesday.”