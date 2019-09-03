Torquay United's Jamie Reid fouls Liam Noble during the Vanarama National League match between Torquay United and Hartlepool United at Plainmoor, Torquay on Saturday 31st August 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News )

Craig Hignett’s side will make the journey to Cumbria fresh from back-to-back wins against Wrexham and Torquay United.

For the first time this season, the Pools boss named an unchanged side for the visit to Plainmoor. No changes to the side yielded no change to the result either as Hartlepool came away from the English Riviera with three points that saw them rise to ninth in the National League table.

The quick turnaround in matches could force Hignett to change things up though he feels it would be hard to drop anyone following the past two performances.

“We’ve prepared properly for Barrow and we’ll see how everyone is and what team we’ll pick,” said the United manager.

“If you score four goals and beat Wrexham the way we did it was always going to be harsh to drop anyone. They’ve put in a right good shift and managed to win again at Torquay but we’ve had to use our bench and we’ll keep having to use it.

“The bench in recent weeks has been plugging holes a little bit but on Saturday, bringing Ryan Donaldson on with his energy, that made a difference as he helped plug the holes that were appearing in midfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Again when you have Nicky Featherstone to come on and keep the ball, it’s massive.

“I’ve got a really good squad who I will need all of as the season goes on because every game is different.”

Midfielder Josh Hawkes has recently returned to the match day squad following a hamstring injury though several players still remain sidelined for the clash at Holker Street.

“I don’t think any new players will be back for the Barrow game,” Hignett revealed.

“Josh is back training with us, Kenton Richardson has joined in but will need some training. Nicke Kabamba isn’t a million miles away but tonight will probably come too soon for him and Niko Muir is still at least a week away.”