Craig Hignett has this welcome Hartlepool United selection problem and reveals injury latest

Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett.

Pools make the long trip south to Torquay United on Saturday aiming to build on the convincing 4-2 win over Wrexham, with several players impressing after Hignett made five changes.

Hignett is having to make do without a number of key players due to injury – including Luke Molyneux and Luke Williams - but others have come in and impressed.

Asked whether it was difficult to make changes following such an impressive performance, Hignett said: “There was a lot of 8s and 9s out of 10, they've been really good.

“It'll be hard and harsh on a few but I rested a couple as well so it's a problem I'll have and it's a nice problem to have!

“The problem I don't want is picking an 11 who are the only 11 fit ones.

“I know if we had this many injuries last year I would have really struggled to pick a team for the wrong reasons and certainly have a bench.

“Yes the injury situation is bad and we'd be better with some of those lads fit but we've got more than enough to beat Wrexham as we showed on Monday.”

On the injury front, Hignett added: “I'm filling holes at the minute waiting for the injured lads to come back.

“Every time I ask how long I get told two weeks but then after two weeks I get told it's another week so I just don't know, I can't say.

“I do know the ones who we've got out are the ones capable of changing games for us.

“It's nice to have Josh Hawkes back and get some minutes. You can see how rusty he is coming on and giving it away straight away but he needs more minutes and more training in him.

“But I wanted to give him a few minutes just so he feels like he's back again because he's missed a lot and it's been frustrating for him.