Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Bromley at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 17th August 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Goals from Gavan Holohan and Gus Mafuta in the first half weren’t enough to stop a brace from Reeco Hackett-Fairchild and an early strike from Michael Cheek at Victoria Park.

It was a worryingly familiar feeling for the hosts as they saw plenty of the ball but were undone by three simple Bromley goals which capitalised on Pools’ defensive naivety.

“I’m sick of having the weekends where we’ve played alright but we’ve let in stupid goals and it’s cost us,” Hignett said.

“We can't keep saying the same thing, the lads have got to tune into what we're saying and do something about it otherwise we'll have to move on and either I'll lose my job or we'll bring in different players to do what we want them to do.

“I’ve just said to them in there, what type of team do we want to be?

“Do we want to get the ball and pass it about and try and break teams down or do we want to do like we did against Fylde and make it horrible and let the other team have the ball – at the moment we’re caught in between two.

“I know which way I want to play but we don’t have the players to do it just yet but I’ve got to try and find a way to get us through this spell.

“We had all the ball and penned them in but we haven’t won the game so that can’t go on, we need to be more effective and less pleasing on the eye.”

In an attempt to put things right, Pools won’t have a day off ahead of next Saturday’s trip to Chorley.

Hignett added: “We are in Sunday now, day off cancelled and we have a chat to voice opinions and I want an open and honest discussion.

“I look at the table now and teams are up there and why isn’t it us?