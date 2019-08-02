Craig Hignett offers great response when discussing Hartlepool United's points target in the National League
Hartlepool United will kick-off their 2019-20 National League campaign at home to Sutton United on Saturday afternoon (3pm kick-off).
The game marks the starts of an intense opening month of football in the fifth tier as Pools then travel to Halifax Town on the Tuesday and down to Maidenhead United the following Saturday.
Within a month of the season getting underway, every team in the division will have played nine matches which equates to roughly one fifth of the season as a whole.
A strong start will be crucial in order to lay the groundwork for a successful season and Craig Hignett’s view is no different. And when asked what his points target was for his opening nine matches, the Pools boss responded in typically straight-faced fashion.
“27, that’s my target,” Hignett revealed.
“We’ll go out to try and win every game. I’ll never set up not to win a game so targets are targets and that’s ours.”
The former Middlesbrough striker then provided a more insightful look at what his approach to the upcoming season will be.
“If you did a general rule, if you get two points a game you’ll be there or there abouts in terms of getting promoted automatically,” Hignett added.
“I don’t really set specific targets, I just want to win every game and it’s a cliche but we’ll take it one game at a time and that’s the way it’s got to be because it’s a gruelling season.”