Josh Hawkes is nearing a return from a hamstring injury (photo: Frank Reid).

Molyneux was taken to hospital after picking up an injury against York City in pre-season and hasn't featured since. Meanwhile Williams, who has played 10-minutes so far this season after recovering from a serious knee injury, has hyper-extended his other knee.

Pools have had several players miss the opening games of the season with Myles Anderson, Josh Hawkes, Nicke Kabamba and Aaron Cunningham back training. Kenton Richardson (ankle) hasn't featured sinc the opening day but is expected to return to full training next week.

Discussing the club's injury situation, Hignett commented: "We're getting a couple back, there's obviously the news about Luke Williams and Luke Molyneux but that's something that will be led by the specialists so we won't know what's happening with that really until they see the specialists early next week.

"It's a massive blow in regards to the two Lukes. I'm really frustrated because they've got so much ability and it's frustrating for the fans as well because they want to see them play.

"Unfortunately for us, we'll just have to wait that bit longer and see what the specialist says.

"The others are coming back, Nicke Kabamba isn't far now with his ankle, he'll be training with us today.

"Josh Hawkes is training this week, his hamstring is okay and Kenton [Richardson] maybe next week with his ankle so there's been a little bit of progress.

"I'm not really expecting them back for this weekend but if Josh Hawkes has come through all right he might be involved at some point.

"Nicke Kabamba hasn't missed that much so if he trains well today and Sunday, he might be in with a chance on Monday.

"We'll just have to wait and see because they've been out for a bit so will need some training first so we can see what they're like.

"We looked at training to see if it's anything we're doing, some of them were unavoidable.