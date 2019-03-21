Craig Hignett provides injury update on Carl Magnay, Conor Newton and Aaron Cunningham as he discusses a Michael Raynes return

Hartlepool United club captain Carl Magnay is yet to be given a return date as he continues to battle back from a knee injury.

Having played through the pain barrier for much of the winter months, Magnay eventually succumbed to the knee problem in January.

The central defender has been out of action since January 19, when Pools were beaten 3-1 by Harrogate Town.

And still, despite going through rehab, Magnay is still awaiting a possible return to first-team training, with time running out on the National League season, and his Pools deal, which is up in the summer.

“There has been no date set for Carl,” said Hignett, who admits he is set to meet with the club’s hierarchy in due course to sort contracts for next season.

“At the moment he is still working on his rehab.”

Midfielder Conor Newton finds himself in a similar spot, with a knee injury also keeping him out of action since December 26.

“Conor Newton is still battling on, we don’t know when he will be fit,” said the manager.

“He has a little niggle in his knee.

“Apart from that we are OK for injuries. When things are going well players want to get out and train.”

Aaron Cunningham is fit to take his place in the matchday squad for the visit of Wrexham this weekend but Pools will have to do without the services of David Edgar and Danny Amos.

Doncaster loan defender Amos is away with Northern Ireland under-21s while David Edgar is part of the Canada squad who take on French Guiana in Vancouver in Sunday in CONCACAF Nations League qualifying.

Hignett also has a decision to make on the return on loan defender Michael Raynes.

Pools are not short of central defensive options in their squad, especially when Magnay and Edgar are back in action, but could yet bring Raynes back from Crewe, with his loan deal running to the end of the current season.

“Raynsey might still come back,” said Hignett of the 31-year-old former Carlisle United man.

“I am in touch with him. I spoke to him last week and he will be fit before the end of the season - it is up to us what we do with him.”

Raynes’ season looked to be over when his loan spell at the Super 6 Stadium appeared to come to abrupt end due to a tear in his Achilles.

But the injury was not as bad as first feared and a return may not be a million miles away, according to Hignett.

New boys Gavan Holohan and Adam Bale could get their chance to shine this weekend.

“Adam and Gav are both available so that’s a good headache to have,” he said.

“I’ve got a lot of options in the squad and I can play different ways.”