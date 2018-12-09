Craig Hignett provides update on injured Hartlepool United defender Peter Kioso

Hartlepool United are waiting on the swelling to go down before determining how serious Peter Kioso’s ankle injury is.

The 19-year-old was forced off on a stretcher during the first half of Pools’ 1-0 victory at Maidenhead United.

The defender took to social media to reveal it was a sprained ankle he had suffered, with Craig Hignett hoping it won’t prove too serious.

Hignett said: “We are not sure if he has gone down and twisted funny or somebody has stood on him. We have to let the swelling go down and see what’s what come Monday.

“Kenton Richardson played with an injury, he wasn’t quite right and hadn’t trained all week, he nipped his cartilage but came on and you wouldn’t have known it, he has been outstanding the last few weeks,” the director of football told BBC Tees.

Kioso tweeted: “Gutted to have sprained my ankle but the boys dug deep and got the 3 points and a well deserved clean sheet. I’ll be back fighting for sure but most importantly I’m very proud of the team.”

He will be assessed by medical staff on Monday having come off the pitch after just 35 minutes. Pools had to contend with difficult conditions with a heavy pitch and gusts of wind.

Hignett said: “The players managed it well, first half they had the wind. We knew if we could get it down and play we’d get chances. First half we were sensible, got the lead, I knew the game would open up.”